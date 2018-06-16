4,161 Shares in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Purchased by Keenan Capital LLC

Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises about 3.2% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,285.00 price target (down from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,128.30.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,152.26. 2,119,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $894.79 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $39,900.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,091 shares of company stock worth $64,068,776 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

