salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Vice Chairman Sells $1,353,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $1,383,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,354,300.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $1,293,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $1,271,400.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,283,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total value of $1,265,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $1,268,000.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,229,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $1,207,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

