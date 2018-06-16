KekCoin Price Down 49.7% Over Last Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges. KekCoin has a total market cap of $781,177.00 and $156.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00165242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00139555 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $746.13 or 0.11016000 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044393 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00080006 BTC.

About KekCoin

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,704,238 coins and its circulating supply is 10,704,238 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

