Kellogg (K) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kellogg from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $499,182.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $10,739,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,992 shares of company stock worth $23,583,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 6,576.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,475,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,167,000 after buying an additional 7,363,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,353,000 after buying an additional 3,421,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,597,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,452,000 after buying an additional 985,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,499,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg traded up $1.45, hitting $63.71, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2,715,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.