Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 4,675 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 985.2% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $499,182.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,992 shares of company stock worth $39,993,290. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of Kellogg opened at $67.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.