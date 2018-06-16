Kelt Exploration (KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$33,251.90. Also, insider Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $800,219.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.19. 683,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,370. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.97.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$80.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.30 million. Kelt Exploration had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 20.76%.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

