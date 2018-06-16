KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) VP Claudio Lollini Sells 10,000 Shares

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) VP Claudio Lollini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Claudio Lollini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KEMET alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, Claudio Lollini sold 2,533 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $221,966.79.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $25.29 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.75.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in KEMET by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in KEMET by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in KEMET during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in KEMET by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.