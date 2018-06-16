Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 2,142 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $69,250.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,111.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $33.24 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.82 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 340,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 45.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 265,009 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,858,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 333.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 811.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 116,980 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

