Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price

News coverage about Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 48.4306233565896 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp opened at $8.61 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

