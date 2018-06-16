Alstom (ALO) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Cfra set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($39.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.24 ($45.63).

EPA ALO traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €34.65 ($40.29). 1,100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

