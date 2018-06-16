Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €22.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.22 ($35.14).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €22.95 ($26.69) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 12-month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.