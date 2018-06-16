Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Renewi (RWI)

Stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 99 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.57) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Renewi in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.40) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102 ($1.36).

Shares of Renewi opened at GBX 84 ($1.12) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Renewi has a one year low of GBX 78.25 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.45).

Renewi (LON:RWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Renewi had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

In other Renewi news, insider Peter Dilnot sold 80,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.03), for a total value of £61,740.91 ($82,200.65). Also, insider Colin Matthews acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,255.23).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

