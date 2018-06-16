Kering (KER) PT Set at €560.00 by Societe Generale

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €560.00 ($651.16) target price from analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €460.00 ($534.88) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €410.00 ($476.74) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €460.00 ($534.88) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €490.61 ($570.47).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €381.90 ($444.07) on Friday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.