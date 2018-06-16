Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

KEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services opened at $17.52 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $360.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.32. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $125.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.20 million. equities analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

