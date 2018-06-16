Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $27.24 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 712.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,025 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $27,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,320,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,876 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,150,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,290 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,259,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,682,000 after purchasing an additional 459,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,100,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

KeyCorp traded down $0.14, hitting $20.39, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,836,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,320. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.