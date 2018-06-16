Kforce (KFRC) Holdings Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.10% of Kforce worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce opened at $36.65 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $934.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $248,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 24,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $746,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,019. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

