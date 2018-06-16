Kier Group (LON:KIE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report released on Thursday, June 7th. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.30) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.30) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.64) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($20.10) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,369 ($18.23) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.91).

Shares of Kier Group opened at GBX 1,009 ($13.43) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 942 ($12.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,505 ($20.04).

In related news, insider Bev Dew acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £19,800.32 ($26,361.76). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,628.

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

