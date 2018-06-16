Kinder Morgan Canada (KML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KML. TD Securities lowered Kinder Morgan Canada from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.25.

Get Kinder Morgan Canada alerts:

KML stock opened at C$15.90 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.93 and a 1 year high of C$20.00.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$164.20 million for the quarter. Kinder Morgan Canada had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 25.27%.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Trans Mountain pipeline that transports approximately 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, British Columbia; Puget Sound pipeline serving Washington State; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.