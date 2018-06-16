Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $11.30

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 10686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIN. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. EuroPacific Canada began coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

The firm has a market cap of $324.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, insider Richard Chin sold 20,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,246,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,326,942.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 101,730 shares of company stock valued at $971,337 over the last ninety days. 15.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

