KINNEVIK/SH B (KNVKF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KINNEVIK/SH B (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of KINNEVIK/SH B stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. KINNEVIK/SH B has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71.

KINNEVIK/SH B (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter.

KINNEVIK/SH B Company Profile

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

