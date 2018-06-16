Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KNSL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group opened at $52.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $56,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,282.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

