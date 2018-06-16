Analyzing II-VI (IIVI) & KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA-Tencor has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and KLA-Tencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 8.41% 10.75% 6.34% KLA-Tencor 18.17% 86.87% 21.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of KLA-Tencor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of KLA-Tencor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KLA-Tencor pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. II-VI does not pay a dividend. KLA-Tencor pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares II-VI and KLA-Tencor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $972.05 million 2.99 $95.27 million $1.48 31.45 KLA-Tencor $3.48 billion 5.05 $926.07 million $5.94 19.00

KLA-Tencor has higher revenue and earnings than II-VI. KLA-Tencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than II-VI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for II-VI and KLA-Tencor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90 KLA-Tencor 0 2 12 0 2.86

II-VI currently has a consensus target price of $51.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. KLA-Tencor has a consensus target price of $128.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.62%. Given KLA-Tencor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLA-Tencor is more favorable than II-VI.

Summary

KLA-Tencor beats II-VI on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. It produces a range of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable its customers. The company serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, the U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. It markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.