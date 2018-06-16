Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation opened at $42.01 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $603,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,288. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

