Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,954,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847,324. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.