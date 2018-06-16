KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.03

News coverage about KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KNOT Offshore Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.1912978408769 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KNOT Offshore Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

KNOP opened at $21.30 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

