Koch Industries Inc. Buys Shares of 10,974 Six Flags (SIX)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Six Flags by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,473,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,028,000 after acquiring an additional 294,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Six Flags by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,621,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,208,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Six Flags by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,593,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,415,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 64,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $4,657,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,375,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,945,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 164,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,723,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags traded up $0.07, hitting $72.43, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,085. Six Flags has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Six Flags had a net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Six Flags’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Six Flags will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Six Flags’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.48%.

Six Flags Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

