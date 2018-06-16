Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 33.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total transaction of $3,031,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $696,047.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.28 on Friday, reaching $251.82. 8,975,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,011. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.29 and a 1-year high of $258.91.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.28.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

