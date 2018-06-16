Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKB. Warburg Research set a €77.50 ($90.12) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. equinet set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koenig & Bauer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.53 ($91.31).

Koenig & Bauer traded down €0.90 ($1.05), hitting €65.10 ($75.70), during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 48,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a one year high of €74.25 ($86.34).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

