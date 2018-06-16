Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Kohl’s traded up $0.72, reaching $74.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $272,955.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Mansell sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,428,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,311 shares of company stock worth $22,677,767 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

