Deutsche Bank Boosts Kohl’s (KSS) Price Target to $70.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 42,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $2,806,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,100 shares in the company, valued at $13,041,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Mansell sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,438 shares in the company, valued at $22,428,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,311 shares of company stock valued at $22,677,767. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6,537.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 987.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

