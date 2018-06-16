Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) Stock Price

News stories about Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kona Grill earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.6558176409177 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kona Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Kona Grill opened at $2.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Kona Grill has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter. Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%.

In related news, CEO Berke Bakay bought 492,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $882,464.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,464.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

