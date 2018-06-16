Kosmos Energy Ltd Com’s (LON:KOS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

Kosmos Energy Ltd Com (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd Com from GBX 630 ($8.39) to GBX 565 ($7.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Kosmos Energy Ltd Com traded down GBX 23 ($0.31), reaching GBX 588 ($7.83), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Kosmos Energy Ltd Com has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($8.65).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.