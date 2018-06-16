Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Kraton (NYSE:KRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kraton earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.0912116163973 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kraton in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.31. 262,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.24. Kraton has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $502.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.89 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Marcello C. Boldrini sold 1,500 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $75,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 10,369 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $511,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,461 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

