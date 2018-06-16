Kronecoin (CRYPTO:KRONE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Kronecoin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kronecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kronecoin has a market cap of $26,004.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kronecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.01490140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007955 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015209 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Kronecoin Coin Profile

KRONE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 7,052,987 coins. The official website for Kronecoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2068475.0. Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kronecoin Coin Trading

Kronecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kronecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kronecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.