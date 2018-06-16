Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $134.54 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $134.54 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00015293 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, Mercatox and Neraex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00585945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00245896 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00096201 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Huobi, Neraex, DragonEX, Gate.io, OKEx, OTCBTC, Tidex, Coinrail, TDAX, Livecoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bithumb, Coinnest, Binance, BigONE, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Liqui, Kyber Network and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

