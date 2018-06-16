L Brands (LB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. L Brands also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. 4,706,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,056. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

L Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $226.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.