Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth $477,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 92,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,879,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $8,048,810.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,120 shares of company stock worth $64,636,266. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.55.

L3 Technologies traded down $0.28, reaching $197.48, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 776,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,258. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.