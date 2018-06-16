La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LJPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 508,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $14,999,983.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical traded down $1.10, reaching $30.06, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 331,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,304. The company has a market capitalization of $814.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.40. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

