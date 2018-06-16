Insider Selling: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) CEO Sells 1,610 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $293,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Corp. of America opened at $189.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.03 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $199,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,832.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

