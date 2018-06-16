Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) vs. OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Head-To-Head Review

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -409.83% -437.11% -152.04% Laboratory Corp. of America 11.52% 16.33% 6.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OpGen and Laboratory Corp. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Laboratory Corp. of America 0 3 12 1 2.88

OpGen currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 301.79%. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $192.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Laboratory Corp. of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OpGen and Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.21 million 4.16 -$15.41 million ($9.78) -0.23 Laboratory Corp. of America $10.44 billion 1.85 $1.27 billion $9.60 19.73

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen. OpGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Corp. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OpGen has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Corp. of America has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats OpGen on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect bacterial nucleic acids; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect urinary tract infection. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. The company also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, medical drug monitoring, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides drug development solutions and laboratory testing services; and testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

