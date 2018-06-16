8,037 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 9,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.95.

Home Depot traded up $0.87, hitting $200.54, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,820,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

