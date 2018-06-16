Lantheus (LNTH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lantheus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.540311394999 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 556,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $545.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.15 million. Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 145.14% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $158,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $417,888.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,308 shares of company stock worth $651,799 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.