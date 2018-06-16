Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report $207.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.16 million and the lowest is $179.88 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $187.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $889.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.31 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $961.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $800.41 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 63.53%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.34.

Laredo Petroleum traded down $0.78, hitting $8.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 7,557,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,226. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Laredo Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

