Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Laredo Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.5987206384066 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of LPI stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.