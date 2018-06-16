Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $81.00

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 130233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $118,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $152,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

