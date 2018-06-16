LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/21/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/18/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/11/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

5/10/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/9/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lasalle Hotel Properties, which intends to operate as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, has been formed to own hotel properties and to continue and expand the hotel investment activities of LaSalle Partners Incorporated and certain of its affiliates collectively, LaSalle. LaSalle is an institutionally respected real estate services and investment firm which has extensive experience in the acquisition, investment management, finance, development and disposition of hotel properties. “

5/8/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lasalle Hotel Properties, which intends to operate as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, has been formed to own hotel properties and to continue and expand the hotel investment activities of LaSalle Partners Incorporated and certain of its affiliates collectively, LaSalle. LaSalle is an institutionally respected real estate services and investment firm which has extensive experience in the acquisition, investment management, finance, development and disposition of hotel properties. “

4/25/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lasalle Hotel Properties, which intends to operate as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, has been formed to own hotel properties and to continue and expand the hotel investment activities of LaSalle Partners Incorporated and certain of its affiliates collectively, LaSalle. LaSalle is an institutionally respected real estate services and investment firm which has extensive experience in the acquisition, investment management, finance, development and disposition of hotel properties. “

4/16/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.50 price target on the stock.

4/11/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/28/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LHO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Barnello acquired 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $478,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,397.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.