Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Latin American Discovery Fund (NYSE:LDF) Stock Price

News headlines about Latin American Discovery Fund (NYSE:LDF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Latin American Discovery Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.2711235490995 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Latin American Discovery Fund traded down $0.01, reaching $9.55, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944. Latin American Discovery Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $77,600.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,674 shares of company stock valued at $459,937.

Latin American Discovery Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Latin American Discovery Fund.

