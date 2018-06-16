LatiumX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.21 Million (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. LatiumX has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00588557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00237961 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00092639 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,573,440 tokens. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin.

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

