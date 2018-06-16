Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lattice Semiconductor traded up $0.10, reaching $6.64, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,611. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $64,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,925,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,062 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,876,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319,712 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $16,368,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,279,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

