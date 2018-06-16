Pantheon International PLC (PIN) Insider Laurie Magnus Purchases 6,324 Shares

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Laurie Magnus bought 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,018 ($26.87) per share, with a total value of £127,618.32 ($169,908.56).

Pantheon International opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,718.25 ($22.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,929 ($25.68).

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.